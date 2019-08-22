SWANSEA — Federal prosecutors are seeking $700,000 from a Swansea dentist whom they accuse of billing for procedures that he never performed.
Dr. Yun Sup Kim, 48, of St. Louis, has been indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on 12 counts of health-care fraud and one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The indictment says that Kim billed Illinois Medicaid for cavity fillings and surgical tooth extractions from September 2014 to December 2017 that he never actually performed. Kim claimed to have filled cavities on more than half the patient’s teeth at one time for several patients, prosecutors said. The indictment says many of the teeth Kim claimed to have filled never had cavities. Prosecutors also said that in 2016, Kim billed Illinois Medicaid for an exam, fluoride treatment and tooth cleaning on a 10-month old girl with only two teeth. The baby was not a patient, they said.
No lawyer is yet listed for Kim, and he could not be immediately reached to comment.