Swansea man dies in crash early Friday

COLLINSVILLE — A Swansea man died when he was struck by a vehicle while he was attempting to warn other motorists of a different crash.

The man, 38, was involved in a vehicle accident near milepost 22 on southbound Interstate 255. He was walking north in the left southbound shoulder to warn other oncoming motorists of the crash, at about 1:30 a.m., according to a release from Illinois State Police.

Another vehicle, containing two passengers, lost control as it approached the man. The vehicle struck the man, as well as a concrete barrier. He was fatally wounded when he fell from the overpass, and landed in a grassy area east of Black Lane, beneath the 255 overpass.

Police are waiting to notify the man's next of kin before releasing his identity.

Icy road conditions contributed to the several vehicle accidents that occurred and led to the pedestrian's death, police said.

The driver of the vehicle struck the end of another vehicle. All vehicle occupants refused medical attention, the release said.

