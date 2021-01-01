Swansea man dies in early morning crash on I-255 in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — A Swansea man died early Friday when he was struck by a car on Interstate 255 as he was attempting to warn motorists of a nearby crash, authorities said.

The man, 38, was involved in an accident near milepost 22 on southbound I-255. He was walking north in the shoulder about 1:30 a.m. to warn other oncoming motorists of the crash, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

A Chrysler 300, containing two passengers, lost control as it approached the man. The car struck the man, as well as a concrete barrier. He was fatally wounded when he fell from the overpass and landed in a grassy area east of Black Lane.

Police were waiting to notify the man's family before releasing his identity.

Icy road conditions contributed to the several auto accidents that occurred in the area and led to the pedestrian's death, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler struck the end of another car. All occupants declined medical attention, the release said.

