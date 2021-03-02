Swansea traffic stop ends with three officers injured, man treated after banging his head inside squad car

SWANSEA — Three police officers and a civilian were injured Monday after a traffic stop in Swansea, police say.
Officers say they initially pulled over a vehicle with multiple people inside for a traffic violation, then searched the car because they "smelled an odor of burnt cannabis." Police did not say where the traffic stop happened.
Inside the car, police say they found a loaded gun, methamphetamine and marijuana.
The occupant who police say the gun belonged to was on parole in Illinois, so police tried to arrest him. The man then put up a fight, injuring himself and officers, police say.
He was eventually treated after banging his head inside the squad car "100 times," police say. Police published a video of the man pounding his head inside the squad car.
Officers were treated for cuts, abrasions, and a hematoma.
