Swansea traffic stop ends with three officers injured, man treated after banging his head inside squad car

SWANSEA — Three police officers and a civilian were injured Monday after a traffic stop in Swansea, police say.

Officers say they initially pulled over a vehicle with multiple people inside for a traffic violation, then searched the car because they "smelled an odor of burnt cannabis." Police did not say where the traffic stop happened.

Inside the car, police say they found a loaded gun, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The occupant who police say the gun belonged to was on parole in Illinois, so police tried to arrest him. The man then put up a fight, injuring himself and officers, police say.

He was eventually treated after banging his head inside the squad car "100 times," police say. Police published a video of the man pounding his head inside the squad car.

Officers were treated for cuts, abrasions, and a hematoma.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.