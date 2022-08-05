Sweetie Pie’s owner sues YouTuber for defamation over comments about grandson's death

ST. LOUIS — The owner of Sweetie Pie's soul food restaurant accused an Arkansas-based YouTube creator of defamation this week over comments about an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving the family.

Robbie Montgomery, who starred with her family members in the reality TV series "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," said in a lawsuit filed Monday that Phyllis Flint and Shanice Coty defamed her by publishing a video in which they accuse her of being involved in criminal activity and promiscuity.

Some of the comments reference Montgomery's connection to her son, James Timothy Norman, who is charged with orchestrating the fatal shooting of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., who also appeared on the reality show. Charges say Norman hired a woman who was working in Memphis, Tennessee, to help in the March 2016 killing near Fairground Park and then attempted to collect Andre Montgomery's life insurance benefits.

Most of the defamation allegations center on a video on Fint's YouTube channel, "Eat with Phylly Phyl Talk Show & More," titled "SWEETIE PIE'S TIM NORMAN'S FATHER BEST FRIEND WIFE CALLS & GIVES TEA ON THE FAMILY."

The video, which had nearly a quarter of a million views as of Friday afternoon, features a recorded conversation between Coty and Flint in which the two women accuse Robbie Montgomery of crimes related to her grandson's death, including murder and being an accessory to murder. They also accuse her of having a "promiscuous and adulterous sex life" during her time as one of the original Ikettes with the Ike and Tina Turner Review, according to the lawsuit.

The video with Coty immediately became Flint's most popular and resulted in an "exponential increase" in her viewership, the lawsuit states.

The suit says Robbie Montgomery's reputation has been damaged by the allegations and that the comments were "wanton," "malicious" and "tended to expose plaintiff to hatred, contempt and/or ridicule."

Neither Flint nor Coty could be reached for comment. They did not have attorneys listed in court documents.

A trial in Norman's criminal case is set for Sept. 6.