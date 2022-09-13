‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman takes the stand in his own murder-for-hire trial

ST. LOUIS — Former "Sweetie Pie's" star James "Tim" Norman testified Tuesday as the final witness in his own murder-for-hire trial. He said he paid his nephew's rent. He said he enrolled him in school.

He painted the picture of a concerned uncle.

"This is my brother's kid, so I tried my best to step in and be a father figure," Norman told the jury during more than four hours of testimony. "I tried my best to show him right from wrong and tried to be a friend at the same time."

Norman, 43, is accused of orchestrating the 2016 murder of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, and then attempting to cash out up to $450,000 in a fraudulent life insurance policy he took out on Montgomery before he was killed. Norman and his nephew starred in “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a long-running OWN reality show about the popular soul-food business Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s mother and Andre's grandmother — founded in the St. Louis area.

Prosecutors' have argued Norman paid $10,000 to an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to track his nephew's location the day he was killed. They accuse Norman of then using a friend to pay $5,000 to the shooter, Travell Anthony Hill, after he killed Montgomery.

But Norman on Tuesday described a dramatically different story, saying he wanted to show Montgomery an example of success by running the family's restaurants.

"I just tried to show him you could make it doing regular stuff," Norman said through tears.

Norman told jurors he moved his nephew back to St. Louis about 18 months before he was killed. He said he supported him by paying his rent and enrolling the young aspiring rapper in the "ex'Treme Institute by Nelly" music school at Vatterott College.

Around that time, Norman said he took out a life insurance policy on his nephew to give a longtime customer of the family restaurants, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, some business.

The agent, Yaghnam, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the case in July, but did not testify during the trial.

Prosecution witnesses, including FBI agents, testified multiple insurance applications submitted by the agent and signed by Norman included false information: listing Norman's number under contact information for Montgomery, overstating Montgomery's net worth as $200,000 and listing an address for a Sweetie Pie's restaurant as Montgomery's home.

Prosecutors also presented texts between Norman and the insurance agent. In one, Norman said he didn't want to talk about the life insurance policy in front of his nephew.

But Norman responded on Tuesday that his nephew did know about the policy; he had attended a meeting to set up the coverage. Norman just didn't want him to know he could cash it out.

In a second text, Norman told the agent: "Montgomery might not make it six months bro."

But, again, Norman said Tuesday that he was just worried about Montgomery's safety.

“He was out on the streets at this point," Norman said. "We were not seeing much of him.”

Norman also testified that life insurance applications had errors he would not have made, like spelling Sweetie Pie's incorrectly and having an age listed for his own brother who was killed years ago when his son, Montgomery, was an infant.

Norman testified he cut his nephew off financially after Montgomery stopped attending school and going to work.

He said Montgomery then "disappeared" from St. Louis after a 2015 burglary at Robbie Montgomery's north St. Louis County home.

At least $220,000 worth of cash, jewelry and other items were stolen, according to police reports from the burglary.

Norman told jurors his mother and he hired a private investigator to attempt to find his nephew then, but added he had no intention of hurting him.

They still hadn't located his nephew when, Norman told jurors, he flew to St. Louis on March 14, 2016 — the day Montgomery was killed.

Norman said he made the trip as a part of his regular stops in St. Louis to collect cash from Sweetie Pie's locations and do other jobs for the businesses.

Once he arrived, Norman said he arranged to meet Ellis for sex at the Chase Park Plaza hotel in the Central West End.

Ellis testified for the prosecution earlier in the trial that in the hotel Norman paid her $10,000 from a duffle bag of cash to track Montgomery's location that day.

But Norman testified on Tuesday that he only paid Ellis $1,000 for sex and another $2,000 to help her open a boutique she was trying to launch in Memphis. He admitted he did ask Ellis to help him find his nephew, but said he wasn't planning to hurt him and never paid her to do so.

"I told her we've been calling all over the country looking for him," Norman said. "I told her we were trying to get back my mom and I's stuff."

Norman agreed with Ellis' testimony that she went with him to buy burner phones at a nearby Walgreens so they could communicate that day. But Norman said he had a fiancée at the time, so would typically use burner phones to talk to other women.

In his testimony, Norman said he connected Ellis with his friend Hill so that Hill could find his nephew that night. Norman said he wanted Hill to get the items stolen form his mother's home back, not kill Montgomery. He said he never paid Hill for the shooting and didn't learn he was the culprit until years after the death.

Norman's account contradicts statements from Hill, who testified for the prosecution earlier in the trial.

Hill told the jury he never directly spoke with Norman about the killing, but decided to shoot Montgomery after he was told by a mutual acquaintance that Norman would pay to have Montgomery killed. He admitted to then buying a gun from a friend, going to an address Ellis sent him and shooting Montgomery twice.

A friend of Norman's, Darryl Howard, testified earlier in the trial that Norman told him to pick up $5,000 in cash from The Chase Park Plaza to deliver it to Hill a few days after Montgomery's death.

Hill testified he believed the money was payment for the shooting, but also tried to take sole responsibility for the killing.

“Nobody else should be responsible for my actions but me,” Hill said during cross-examination. “I looked up to Tim as a mentor.”

Hill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in July and is awaiting sentencing.

Norman also addressed in his testimony phone records that show him speaking first with Ellis and then Howard in the minutes after Montgomery was killed.

Ellis testified Norman told her on the call not to worry about the gunshots. She said he told her to go home, destroy the burner phone and delete her Instagram account.

Norman denied that account, saying Ellis never mentioned that Montgomery had been killed when they talked that night.

Robbie Montgomery attended court Monday and Tuesday during her son's defense, but declined to comment on the case. The defense originally intended to call her as a character witness, but prosecutors successfully opposed her testimony as not relevant to the case.

Norman is facing two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday with closing statements.