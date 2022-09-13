'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim Norman takes the stand in his own murder-for-hire trial

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis reality TV star James "Tim" Norman took the stand Tuesday to testify in his own murder-for-hire trial — a rare move for a defendant — telling jurors he had nothing to do with killing his nephew's death.

"This is my brother's kid so I tried my best to step in and be a father figure," Norman told the jury. "I tried my best to show him right from wrong and tried to be a friend at the same time."

Norman, 43, is accused of orchestrating the March 2016 murder of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, and then attempting to cash out up to $450,000 in a fraudulent life insurance policy he took out on Montgomery before he was killed.

Norman choked up when he discussed his relationship with Montgomery.

"I just tried to show him you could make it doing regular stuff," Norman said through tears.

Norman and his nephew starred in “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a long-running OWN reality show about the popular soul-food business Norman’s mother, Robbie Montgomery, founded in the St. Louis area.

Prosecutors' have argued Norman paid $10,000 to an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to track his nephew's location the day he was killed, and then Norman used a friend to pay $5,000 to the shooter, Travell Anthony Hill, to kill Montgomery.

But Norman in his first two and a half hours on the stand Tuesday painted a dramatically different version of his actions for the jury. He had not yet been questioned by prosecutors by noon Tuesday.

Norman told the jury he moved his nephew back to St. Louis about 18 months before he was killed and supported him by paying his rent and enrolling the young aspiring rapper in the "ex'Treme Institute by Nelly" music school at Vatterott College.

Around that time, Norman said he took out a life insurance policy on his nephew to give a longtime customer of the family restaurants, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, some business.

The agent, Yaghnam, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and wire fraud in the case in July, but has not testified during the trial.

Prosecution witnesses including FBI agents testified multiple insurance applications created by the agent and signed by Norman included false information—listing Norman's number under contact information for Montgomery, overstating Montgomery's net worth and listing an address for a Sweetie Pie's restaurant as Montgomery's home.

Prosecutors earlier in the trial presented texts from Norman telling the insurance agent he didn't want to talk about the life insurance policy in front of his nephew. Norman testified Tuesday that he didn't want Montgomery to know he could cash out the policy, but that Montgomery was aware of the policy.

Norman testified he cut Montgomery off financially after he stopped attending school and going to work and soon Montgomery "disappeared" from St. Louis, after a June 2015 burglary at the North St. Louis County home of Norman's mother Robbie Montgomery, who is also Andre's grandmother.

At least $220,000 worth of cash, jewelry and other items were stolen, according to police reports after the crime.

Norman told jurors his mother and he hired a private investigator to attempt to find his nephew after the burglary, but Norman said he had no intention of hurting him.

They still hadn't located his nephew when Norman told jurors he flew to St. Louis on March 14, 2016 — the day Montgomery was killed.

Norman testified he made the trip as a part of his regular stops in St. Louis to collect cash from Sweetie Pie's locations and do other jobs for the businesses.

Once he arrived, Norman said he arranged to meet exotic dancer Terica Ellis for sex at at the Chase Park Plaza hotel in the Central West End.

Earlier in the trial, Ellis testified for the prosecution that at the hotel Norman paid her $10,000 in cash from a duffle bag to track Montgomery that day.

Norman testified that he instead only paid Ellis $1,000 for sex and another $2,000 to help her open a boutique she told him she was trying to launch in Memphis where she lived. Norman testified he did ask Ellis to help him find his nephew, but that he wasn't planning to hurt him and never paid her to do so.

"I told her we've been calling all over the country looking for him," Norman said. "I told her we were trying to get back my mom and I's stuff."

Norman admitted that then he and Ellis bought burner phones at a nearby Walgreens so they could communicate that day. He told the jury he had a fiancée at the time, so would use burner phones to talk to other women.

In his testimony, Norman admitted that he connected Ellis with his "homeboy" Hill so that Hill could find his nephew that night, but Norman said he wanted Hill to get the items stolen form his mother's home back, not kill Montgomery.

Hill also testified for the prosecution, telling the jury he never directly spoke with Norman about the killing, but said he decided to shoot Montgomery after he was told by a mutual acquaintance that Norman would pay to have his nephew killed. He admitted to then buying a gun from a friend, going to the address Ellis sent him and shooting Montgomery two times.

Norman said he never paid Hill for the shooting and didn't learn that Hill was the culprit until years after his nephew's death.

A friend of Norman's, Darryl Howard, testified earlier in the trial that Norman told him to pick up $5,000 in cash from The Chase Park Plaza to deliver it to Hill a few days after Montgomery's death.

Hill testified he believed the money was payment for the shooting, but tried to take sole responsibility for the killing.

“Nobody else should be responsible for my actions but me,” Hill said during cross-examination. “I looked up to Tim as a mentor.”

Hill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in July and is awaiting sentencing.

Norman's mother Robbie Montgomery, the primary figure on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," attended court Monday and Tuesday during her son's defense, but declined to comment on the case. The defense originally intended to call her as a character witness, but prosecutors successfully opposed her testimony as not relevant to the case.

Norman is facing two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He is expected to be the final witness in the trial before closing statements.

His testimony will continue at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.