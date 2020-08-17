Syrupy substance splashed on St. Louis County Justice Center

CLAYTON — Buckets of a syrupy substance were dumped Monday on a set of doors to the St. Louis County Justice Center, police said.

Just after 6:30 a.m., five people with 5-gallon buckets approached the doors and splashed them with the substance, Clayton police Cpl. Jennifer Schwartz said. Police do not know what the liquid was, and are awaiting copies of surveillance video, she said.

The area was still taped off at 8:30 a.m. An employee of the justice center said the liquid smelled like strawberries. Flyers with a picture of Michael Brown, killed by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014, were scattered in the liquid. The flyers, roughly the size of dollar bills, also contained the phrase #NOMONEYFORMURDER.

