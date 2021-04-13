Taser vs. gun mix-ups draw fresh scrutiny in wake of Minnesota killing

The company that manufactures Tasers says it has implemented design features and training recommendations to reduce the chances that law enforcement officers would confuse the electroshock weapon for a handgun when using force.

But after a police officer shot and killed a Black man in Minnesota on Sunday when, according to authorities, she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser, experts said it is clear that problems persist with Taser training and the weapon’s design.

At least 18 officers have made such errors in the past two decades, sometimes with deadly outcomes, according to data collected by John Peters, a former police officer who served as an expert witness in a prominent “weapon confusion” case involving a 2009 fatal shooting in California.

Daunte Wright, 20, died in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center after what the city’s police chief on Monday called an apparent “accidental discharge” by an officer who drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle following a traffic stop.

Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, and Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned on Tuesday. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the department has not yet said what caused Potter to draw the wrong weapon.