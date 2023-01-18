Task force officers shoot, kill man in Wentzville after he fled traffic stop

WENTZVILLE — Officers on Tuesday night shot and killed a man fleeing a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Interstate 70 and Highway 79 in St. Peters around 10:45 p.m., police said. The vehicle did not stop and about 12 miles west from there Wentzville officers set up spike strips on I-70.

The vehicle continued to drive after running over the spike strips, police said, until it drove off the highway through a grass median near Langtree Drive. Two people got out of the car and ran northwest.

Police said the driver of the vehicle pointed a gun at officers as he ran across West Pearce Boulevard and two officers shot at him.

Both people were arrested near where they had ditched the car, police said. The man who was shot was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital but he later died.

His name has not been released by police.

The other person was not injured, police said. No officers were injured.

The officers involved in the shooting were working on the St. Charles County Regional Crime Reduction Task Force. One is with St. Charles city police and one is with St. Peters police.

Officers in the St. Charles County task force target certain areas of the county to investigate and deter crime.

The St. Charles County Regional Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, police said.

Westbound I-70 was closed at Wentzville Parkway and westbound Pearce Boulevard as police investigated the shooting, but was opened early Wednesday.