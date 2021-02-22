Task force to interview inmates at St. Louis jail in aftermath of riot

Jail reform activists have said that disturbance and at least two others in the preceding weeks were the reflection of inmates who were frustrated with inadequate food, low temperatures and poor protection from the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the others on the task force with Gray are former state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed; Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and Joseph Vaccaro; St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt; the former head of the city health department, Pamela Walker; the Rev. Charles Norris of St. James AME Church; and Wisconsin-based security consultant Brad Hompe.

Gray said they were told Monday that there are some documents they won't be able to review because of lawsuits filed by the legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of inmates. The expectation is that the city will provide information that includes what food is given to inmates, explanations for why water is switched off and when, recreation hours, and grievance reports filed by inmates, panel members said.

Walker, who is vice chair of the task force, said during the meeting that she’d like to see “aggregate numbers” of how many inmates and corrections staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but “we’ve asked for it before and not gotten it.”