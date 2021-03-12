Task force urges creation of oversight board for St. Louis downtown jail

It was not clear how soon some of the recommendations could be implemented but some including the creation of an oversight board would need the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's approval.

Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said in a joint statement that they would immediately begin reviewing the report.

"Our shared priority continues to be the health and safety of our corrections employees and the detainees who the courts have placed into our custody," the statement said, in part.

The task force says the downtown jail urgently needs upgrades to its security systems, the installation of "maximum-security gates" to prevent future breaches, to halt keeping detainees in holding cells for more than 24 hours, and to limit their capacity to eight people. The report also urged the jail to determine the length of time each inmate has served and whether public defenders have sought relief from the courts over detainees' complaints about jail conditions.

Noting recent damage from last month's revolt, leaks in the jail's roof and 15 pending requests for HVAC, electrical and plumbing repairs estimated to cost about $256,000, the panel said it's time to begin the planning process toward building a new jail.