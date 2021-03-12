Task force urges creation of oversight board for St. Louis downtown jail

ST. LOUIS — A task force's top priority for improving the St. Louis City Justice Center is establishing an independent oversight board with "unrestricted access" to detainees and staff, money to pay for outside expertise and authority to provide long-term supervision of the jail, according to a report delivered Friday to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
The Corrections Task Force approved its report earlier Friday, concluding that what caused the most anxiety and hostility among inmates at the downtown jail was being locked in their jail cells "for most of the day and the isolation from family."
Other top concerns include a perceived lack of COVID-19 precautions, excessive time inmates spend in overcrowded police holding cells, timely medical treatment for inmates and the length of time people are detained awaiting trial.
"We understand clearly that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe logjam in the judicial process, but it should also be acknowledged that the average length of stay for detainees was unacceptable even before COVID-19," the task force chairman, the Rev. Darryl Gray, said in the report.
The wide-reaching report focused on three areas: solving the trickle of criminal cases moving through the 22nd Circuit, addressing concerns about jail conditions and assessing the condition of a 20-year-old facility equipped to hold more than 900 people. The report came together over more than a dozen meetings after three disturbances at the jail since December. After the latest revolt Feb. 6 in which a jail officer was injured, detainees and activists alleged unhealthy and inhumane conditions led to the unrest.
It was not clear how soon some of the recommendations could be implemented but some including the creation of an oversight board would need the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's approval.
Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said in a joint statement that they would immediately begin reviewing the report.
"Our shared priority continues to be the health and safety of our corrections employees and the detainees who the courts have placed into our custody," the statement said, in part.
The task force says the downtown jail urgently needs upgrades to its security systems, the installation of "maximum-security gates" to prevent future breaches, to halt keeping detainees in holding cells for more than 24 hours, and to limit their capacity to eight people. The report also urged the jail to determine the length of time each inmate has served and whether public defenders have sought relief from the courts over detainees' complaints about jail conditions.
Noting recent damage from last month's revolt, leaks in the jail's roof and 15 pending requests for HVAC, electrical and plumbing repairs estimated to cost about $256,000, the panel said it's time to begin the planning process toward building a new jail.
Another concern for the task force: 88 job vacancies at the jail, leaving "critical" staffing levels there and prompting the need for a staffing analysis and possible increased wages to recruit and retain more qualified staff. The panel blamed overcrowding and understaffing at the jail in part on the underuse of the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse. The jail should consider expand the size of jail's "special response team" for suppressing disturbances among detainees.
"The recent disturbance highlighted the need for such a team as the CJC did not have the ability to quickly respond and quell the disturbance that led to extensive damage to the facility," the report said.
About 100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic of 752 tested, the report said.
"This is quite remarkable given the confined spaces, close contacts, and constant influx from the community," the task force said.
Of the 65 inmates identified as high-risk who were offered the vaccine, 17 accepted it, the report said. City Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols told the panel that inmates remain at risk because most jail populations in Missouri aren't eligible for the vaccine. The report noted several measures the jail has taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus but recommended weekly reports on staffers who test positive.
The task force is urging the jail to provide inmates with more recreation time in order to improve mental health and also provide access to electronic tablets to enable remote visits with relatives.
The city's public safety director should develop a system to monitor Police Department-run holding cells and to provide monthly progress reports, the task force said. Detainees in the holding cells, which can house up to 31 people, would often spend days and weeks without a change of clothes or bedding. One inmate, the report said, stayed in a holding cell for 38 days.