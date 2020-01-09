Tax refund scam brings St. Louis County man four years in federal prison

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for his role in a multi-million dollar tax return scheme that was set up using a tax return preparation business, authorities say.

Babatunde Olusegun Taiwo was given the 48-month sentence after accepting a plea agreement in September, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities say Taiwo and a co-conspirator from St. Louis got personal information on people from a data breach at a payroll company. They used that data to create a tax preparation business.

Some of the victims in their tax return scam were school district employees in Alabama and Mississippi.

While they filed for more than two thousand refunds, claiming over $12 million, the Internal Revenue Service paid out about $890,000.

That money will be paid back in restitution, authorities said.