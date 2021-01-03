 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen accidentally shot in the finger in St. Louis
0 comments

Teen accidentally shot in the finger in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after a gun went off while a group of boys were looking it over in an alley, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon. The 13-year-old was with three friends in the 5700 block of Floy Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. One of the boys, who is either 15 or 16 years old, was showing the others a gun when it went off, striking the 13-year-old in the finger. The 13-year-old ran home and was taken to a hospital by a family member.

The incident is under investigation.

See past coverage of children being injured or killed by gunfire in 2020.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports