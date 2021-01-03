Teen accidentally shot in the finger in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after a gun went off while a group of boys were looking it over in an alley, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon. The 13-year-old was with three friends in the 5700 block of Floy Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. One of the boys, who is either 15 or 16 years old, was showing the others a gun when it went off, striking the 13-year-old in the finger. The 13-year-old ran home and was taken to a hospital by a family member.