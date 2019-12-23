Teen accused of killing retired St. Louis police officer allowed to change plea to 'not guilty'

ST. LOUIS — A judge ruled Monday that a 17-year-old boy can withdraw his guilty plea in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant.

The decision by Judge Clinton Wright means that Jalynn Garner can change his plea to not guilty and move forward with a trial. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Garner, who was 16 when the shooting occurred, and his then-15-year-old friend, Justin Mathews, are accused of the shooting death of retired Sgt. Ralph E. Harper on Oct. 29, 2018.

Garner, now 17, appeared in a hearing before Wright on Thursday alongside district public defender Mary Fox and attorney Mari Katherine Webb. Fox called Webb to the stand to demonstrate to the judge that the decision in September to enter the guilty plea was made while the teen was under pressure to meet a deadline to be eligible for a juvenile rehabilitation program. Garner is no longer eligible for the program.