Teen accused of stealing restaurant tip jar shot in Benton Park neighborhood; man arrested
Teen accused of stealing restaurant tip jar shot in Benton Park neighborhood; man arrested

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with more on the man arrested.

ST. LOUIS — Detectives plan to seek charges Friday afternoon against a man suspected of shooting a 16-year-old boy after the boy took a tip jar and assaulted a customer at a restaurant in the city's Benton Park neighborhood, police said. 

The teenager was shot just about 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of Utah Street, near the restaurant Utah Station. He was conscious and breathing, police said. He was shot after taking the restaurant's tip jar and assaulting a customer who tried to intervene, police said. The customer was a 56-year-old man.

Police said the shooter was a 52-year-old man. The man was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault. St. Louis police said officers plan to seek warrants Friday charging the man. The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged.

The boy and an acquaintance caused a disturbance at the restaurant and were asked to leave, police said. On his way out, the boy took the tip jar and the 56-year-old customer confronted him outside, police said.

The boy shoved the customer to the ground and began beating him, police said. He suffered injuries to his face but declined medical treatment.

The 52-year-old man saw the assault and shot the boy, police said. Police arrested the gunman and took his weapon. He was booked in the jail Thursday and has since been released, according to jail records.

The boy was stable at a hospital. Police had initially said the teen was 17 before correcting his age Friday.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

