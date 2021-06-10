Teen accused of stealing restaurant tip jar shot in Benton Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach Thursday afternoon in the city's Benton Park neighborhood, police say.

The teen was shot just before 4:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Utah Street, near the restaurant Utah Station. He is conscious and breathing, police say.

He was shot after stealing the restaurant's tip jar and assaulting a customer who tried to intervene, police say.

The shooter is in police custody. Police did not say if the shooter was the same person who was assaulted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

