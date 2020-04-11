Teen allegedly robs person in Kirkwood after arranging meeting to buy item posted online

KIRKWOOD — A St. Louis teen has been charged with robbing a person at gunpoint at the Kirkwood Bluffs apartment complex during a meeting arranged online to sell an item.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. Sunday at the apartments in the 2300 block of Timberview Road.

Police gave few details of the robbery, including what was stolen and what app or website the victim had used to try to sell the item.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Abdulaye Johnson, 17, of the 4700 block of Sigel Avenue, with three felonies: first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property.

Johnson and a younger person with him allegedly pulled guns on the victim and fled. No one was hurt.

Kirkwood police said Johnson was in a vehicle reported to St. Louis police as stolen, and had a stolen laptop as well as two stolen handguns, one from East St. Louis and the other from Maplewood.

The other person with Johnson was a juvenile who was transported to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police reminded residents that the lobby of the city's police station and parking lot is available to meet people when doing online buying and selling.

