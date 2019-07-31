Updated at 6:15 p.m. with details of the incident.
ST. LOUIS • A teen was charged on Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood. His mother has also been charged with a crime, along with a bystander at the crime scene.
Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a burglar in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue, police said. Two teenage girls came out of the home and told police that one of the girls' boyfriends had held them at gunpoint, according to a probable cause statement.
Police identified the boyfriend as Loyse Dozier of the 2800 block of Nebraska Avenue, who police said is 17 but multiple family members said is 16. Dozier allegedly ignored commands from police to exit the house and barricaded himself inside, police said. Three more people inside the home were able to get out, police said.
Crisis negotiators and SWAT responded to the scene.
While police worked to get Dozier out of the house, Dozier's mother Natasha Carter, 41, yelled obscenities at one of the 17-year-old victims for calling the police on Dozier and allegedly punched the girl in the face while at the scene. Carter was arrested.
Police also arrested Taurean Russell, 35, of the 4200 block of Redbud Avenue. Russell had moved closer to the home where the suspect was barricaded along with a crowd of people and allegedly ignored police orders to back away, police said.
After negotiations with Dozier failed, the SWAT team moved in and took him into custody at about 12:30 p.m., police said. Dozier refused medical treatment, police said. One officer sustained a wrist injury.
Dozier faces charges of burglary in the first degree, two counts of kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, domestic assault in the fourth degree and assault in the fourth degree. He is being held on $100,000 cash only bail.
Carter was charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree and was released on personal recognizance. Russell faces a summons for failure to obey police direction and resisting arrest.