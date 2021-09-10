Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into McCluer High School, police say

FLORISSANT — A teen boy was arrested Friday morning after he brought a loaded gun into McCluer High School, Florissant police say.
School staff and a Florissant police School Resource Officers were alerted Friday morning that a student at the school let the armed teen inside the building.
The school was put into immediate lockdown and the teen, who is not a student at the high school, was taken into custody, Florissant police said.
"We're all fortunate that someone reported it to us and no one was hurt," Florissant police Officer Steve Michael said.
Police said the teen's case will be referred to St. Louis County Family Court.
School officials on Friday had not yet determined what the teen's intent was in bringing the weapon into the building, Ferguson Florissant School District spokesperson Onye Hollomon said.
Hollomon added that the student who let the teen into the building will go through the school's discipline process.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
