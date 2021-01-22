Teen arrested in shooting death of St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the November shooting death of a St. Louis woman.
St. Louis police announced the arrest Friday and said they would be seeking charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and five other felonies. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the suspect because he has not yet been charged.
The victim was 20-year-old Joyce Freeman. She lived in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
On the morning of Nov. 23, police found Freeman in a vehicle on South Broadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital.
Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said Freeman was found on South Broadway but that the shooting actually happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue.
