Teen arrested in shooting death of St. Louis woman
Teen arrested in shooting death of St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the November shooting death of a St. Louis woman.

St. Louis police announced the arrest Friday and said they would be seeking charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and five other felonies. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the suspect because he has not yet been charged.

The victim was 20-year-old Joyce Freeman. She lived in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

On the morning of Nov. 23, police found Freeman in a vehicle on South Broadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said Freeman was found on South Broadway but that the shooting actually happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue. 

Annual vigil for homicide victims held at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ

Lataisha Jones-Lewis stands Dec. 31, 2020, at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ in honor of homicide victims. Her daughter, Joyce Freeman, 20, was fatally shot Nov. 23, 2020. "I just hope for justice, and I'm glad people care," Jones-Lewis said. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

