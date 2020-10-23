 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen boy, 15, shot and killed in St. Louis
0 comments

Teen boy, 15, shot and killed in St. Louis

Subscribe for $1 a month

UPDATED at 6:50 a.m. Friday with confirmation that the teen died.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager shot Thursday afternoon inside a car near Ashland and Lambdin avenues has died, St. Louis police said.

The 15-year-old boy was shot about 1 p.m. inside a car near the intersection in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police believe the shooter approached and fired at the teen through the passenger side window of the car. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Police had no additional information on the killing or the identity of the victim.

Reported crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down about 39% from the same six-month period a  year ago.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports