Teen boy, 15, shot and killed in St. Louis

UPDATED at 6:50 a.m. Friday with confirmation that the teen died.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager shot Thursday afternoon inside a car near Ashland and Lambdin avenues has died, St. Louis police said.

The 15-year-old boy was shot about 1 p.m. inside a car near the intersection in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police believe the shooter approached and fired at the teen through the passenger side window of the car. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Police had no additional information on the killing or the identity of the victim.

Reported crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down about 39% from the same six-month period a year ago.

