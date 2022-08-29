Teen boy charged for shooting 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County to thwart off dog attack

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY — A teen boy was charged on Monday for shooting a teen girl last week, authorities say.

The 15-year-old boy was attempting to stop a dog that was “charging or attacking him,” according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy and the 13-year-old girl he shot live in the same area and know one another but were not with each other at the time of the shooting, authorities say. The girl was in the area with other teens when the boy shot her in the upper abdomen.

The shooting happened on Thursday in the 100 block of Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights.

Last week, police initially stated the 13-year-old girl had a graze wound but clarified on Monday that she had a gunshot wound. She has since been released, the sheriff's department stated.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the teen boy with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm and reckless conduct. The sheriff’s department stated the boy is in custody at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Facility.

