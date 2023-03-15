UPDATED at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday with victim's name, other details

A teenage boy died and two people were injured early Wednesday when the car the boy was driving hit a pole and broke apart on Interstate 70 in St. Louis, police said.

Police identified the boy who died as Isaac Harper, 17, of the 1500 block of Cochran Place.

Isaac was driving a 2006 Infiniti M35 that was speeding east on I-70 about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Isaac was changing lanes near Carrie Avenue when he lost control of the car and hit a median wall, police said.

The car slid along the wall until it struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign pole. The force of the crash caused the car to split apart, and all three occupants were thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Isaac died at the scene. One of his passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was stable at a hospital. The other passenger, an unidentified male, was critically hurt; police said they don't know his age.