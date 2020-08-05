Teen boy shot during rolling gun battle in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A 16-year-old was shot multiples times in Ferguson Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city’s police chief.
Police say they found the teen around 2:30 p.m. at South Florissant & Carson roads. Police have so far determined the teen and others were in a vehicle when they got into an argument with occupants of another vehicle. Both parties then pulled out guns.
Only one vehicle was on the scene when police arrived.
As of Wednesday evening, the teen had non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Ferguson police ask anyone with information to contact them at 314-522-3100.
