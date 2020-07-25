You are the owner of this article.
Teen boy, two others shot and wounded in Tower Grove South early Saturday
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was among three victims shot early Saturday morning in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened at about 12:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gravois Avenue, near Gustine Avenue. 

Police responded to a call for a shooting and found one victim, a 26-year-old man, in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. They found the two other victims, also male and ages 22 and 16, in the 4100 block of Gravois. The 22-year-old suffered a graze wound.

The victims told police they were walking in an alley when a suspect began shooting.

Police tape
