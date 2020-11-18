Teen carjacker exchanges gunfire with another motorist in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed of his car at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis early Wednesday, then the gunman exchanged gunfire with another motorist parked nearby, authorities said.
No one was shot, but the window of a Papa John's pizzeria sustained bullet damage, police said.
The attack happened about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday outside Papa John's at 201 North Tucker Boulevard.
A 17-year-old who allegedly stole the car was arrested in the Metro East shortly after crossing the Stan Musial Bridge and crashing the vehicle.
The 30-year-old man who was carjacked told police he was seated in his 2019 gray Nissan Altima when the teen approached him and pointed a gun, demanding he get out of the car.
As the man got out of the Altima, the teen gunman exchanged shots with the driver of a silver minivan that was parked in front of the Altima, police said.
The robber then took off in the Altima.
Police saw the Altima in the area of Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard and tried to stop it, but the car sped off. Police pursued the vehicle, and it crashed soon after crossing the bridge.
The teen was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries from the crash. Police said they recovered a gun.
Police did not say what became of the driver who fired shots at the carjacker.
In the last six months, violent crime has surged downtown. Between May and October, there were 286 violent crimes, compared to 135 the same time last year.
Overall crime, which includes property crimes, is up about 8% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.
