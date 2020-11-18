Teen carjacker exchanges gunfire with another motorist in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed of his car at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis early Wednesday, then the gunman exchanged gunfire with another motorist parked nearby, authorities said.

No one was shot, but the window of a Papa John's pizzeria sustained bullet damage, police said.

The attack happened about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday outside Papa John's at 201 North Tucker Boulevard.

A 17-year-old who allegedly stole the car was arrested in the Metro East shortly after crossing the Stan Musial Bridge and crashing the vehicle.

The 30-year-old man who was carjacked told police he was seated in his 2019 gray Nissan Altima when the teen approached him and pointed a gun, demanding he get out of the car.

As the man got out of the Altima, the teen gunman exchanged shots with the driver of a silver minivan that was parked in front of the Altima, police said.

The robber then took off in the Altima.