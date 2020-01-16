Teen carjacker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who stole a woman's car with her toddler inside was sentenced Thursday to 11 years and two months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Elijah Roberts was 17 on the morning of Feb. 13, 2018, when he approached the woman, who had just buckled her children into car seats, prosecutors said.

He pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys, they said. She complied and was able to get her infant daughter out but Roberts drove away before she could retrieve her 15-month-old son.

The car was taken near Chippewa Street and Louisiana Avenue and police found the toddler in an alley near the 3400 block of McKean Avenue, about a half-mile to the north, they said at the time.

After police spotted Roberts in the car, he led them on a 45-minute chase during which he rammed two police cars and injured one officer, prosecutors said. He was arrested after the car broke down.

Roberts, now 19, pleaded guilty in October to federal charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.