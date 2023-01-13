Teen charged for threatening to shoot up, bomb Edwardsville High School

EDWARDSVILLE — A 19-year-old faces three felony charges after authorities say he threatened to use grenades and a gun to attack Edwardsville High School.

Spencer Hurley, of Glen Carbon, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court Thursday with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat and one count of threatening a school building.

Hurley is accused of sending threats to a school principal on Jan. 10 that stated he had a detailed plan to attack the school using “a couple grenades” and a large amount of ammunition to kill or injure about 80 people, according to a statement from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Hurley was arrested Tuesday and remained in custody at the Madison County Jail by Friday. His bail is set at $150,000.