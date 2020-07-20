You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen charged in accidental shooting of 6-year-old in St. Louis home, police say
0 comments

Teen charged in accidental shooting of 6-year-old in St. Louis home, police say

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
6-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot

Police and firefighters gather at the scene in the 5000 block of South Broadway where police say a 6-year-old boy died from a self inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the accidental shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last week inside a south St. Louis home, police said. 

Police were called to the shooting about 3:15 p.m. July 15 in the 5000 block of South Broadway and found the 6-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The child died of his injuries. 

St. Louis police say a 15-year-old has been charged for playing a role in the accidental shooting.

A police spokesperson referred all questions on the case to St. Louis Juvenile Courts. Juvenile court staff said the teen was charged July 17 with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, but said they would not release any more information. 

The 15-year-old was not publicly identified by authorities Monday because he is a juvenile. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports