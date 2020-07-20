Teen charged in accidental shooting of 6-year-old in St. Louis home, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the accidental shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last week inside a south St. Louis home, police said.

Police were called to the shooting about 3:15 p.m. July 15 in the 5000 block of South Broadway and found the 6-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The child died of his injuries.

St. Louis police say a 15-year-old has been charged for playing a role in the accidental shooting.

A police spokesperson referred all questions on the case to St. Louis Juvenile Courts. Juvenile court staff said the teen was charged July 17 with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, but said they would not release any more information.

The 15-year-old was not publicly identified by authorities Monday because he is a juvenile.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

