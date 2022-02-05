Teen charged in deadly crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County teen has been charged in a deadly crash that happened last summer.

Vincent Wallace, 17, of the 4200 block of Miletus Drive near Black Jack, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, resisting arrest, motor vehicle tampering and armed criminal action. The murder charge is also called felony murder because someone died during the commission of a felony.

Police and charging documents said that about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7, police attempted to stop a car that Wallace was driving at Grand and Page boulevards. Instead of pulling over, Wallace sped away and struck a pickup truck driven by Derrick Jackson, 53, at Evans and Vandeventer avenues.

Wallace, who was 16 at the time, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata reported stolen in Hazelwood, police said. Charging documents say the officers had stopped pursuing the Sonata but Wallace ran a stop sign and crashed into Jackson's Chevrolet Silverado at 64 mph, causing it to go airborne. Jackson died in the crash.

Two other teens were with Wallace in the Sonata, police said.

Wallace has been certified as an adult to stand trial in state court and ordered held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer, according to court documents.

