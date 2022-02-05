 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Teen charged in deadly crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County teen has been charged in a deadly crash that happened last summer.

Vincent Wallace, 17, of the 4200 block of Miletus Drive near Black Jack, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, resisting arrest, motor vehicle tampering and armed criminal action. The murder charge is also called felony murder because someone died during the commission of a felony.

Police and charging documents said that about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7, police attempted to stop a car that Wallace was driving at Grand and Page boulevards. Instead of pulling over, Wallace sped away and struck a pickup truck driven by Derrick Jackson, 53, at Evans and Vandeventer avenues. 

Wallace, who was 16 at the time, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata reported stolen in Hazelwood, police said. Charging documents say the officers had stopped pursuing the Sonata but Wallace ran a stop sign and crashed into Jackson's Chevrolet Silverado at 64 mph, causing it to go airborne. Jackson died in the crash.

People are also reading…

Two other teens were with Wallace in the Sonata, police said.

Wallace has been certified as an adult to stand trial in state court and ordered held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer, according to court documents.

+2 
Vincent Wallace

Vincent Wallace was certified as an adult to state court, charged in a crash August 7, 2021, that killed Derrick Jackson.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News