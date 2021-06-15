Teen charged in January killing near Fairground Park arrested in Texas

ST. LOUIS — A man charged in a January deadly shooting near Fairground Park has been arrested in Texas, St. Louis police said Tuesday.

Tishawn Washington was charged in May in at-large warrants on counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

U.S. marshals arrested Washington on Monday in the Houston area. He was awaiting extradition to Missouri.

Washington, 18, lives in the 10500 block of Earl Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

St. Louis prosecutors say Washington fatally shot 22-year-old Demont Coleman on Jan. 4 in the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue. Coleman lived in Jennings.

No booking photo of Washington was immediately available.

