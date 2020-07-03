Teen charged in Jennings killing after confession, police say

UPDATED at 3:50 p.m. Friday with charges.

JENNINGS — A 17-year-old was charged with murder Friday after confessing to killing a man in a Jennings home, according to St. Louis County police.

Damontay Pugh, of the 7200 block of Emma Avenue in Jennings, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Friday in the killing of Demetrius Simpson, 41, in the victim's home in the 5500 block of Janet Avenue.

Charging documents say Pugh confessed to being angry at Simpson, an acquiantance of Pugh, and going to his home with a gun and shooting him.

Officers were called to the home just before 1 a.m. Simpson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Pugh is being held on a $500,000 bail, cash only.

