Teen charged in shooting death of St. Louis woman

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Friday with details from court documents.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the November shooting death of a St. Louis woman.

St. Louis police announced the arrest Friday of Eric Williams and said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged him with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and five other felonies. Williams, of the 4000 block of Oregon Avenue, is being held without bail.

The victim was 20-year-old Joyce Freeman. She lived in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

On the morning of Nov. 23, police found Freeman in a vehicle on South Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital.

Charges say Freeman was with her boyfriend when she was putting her four-day-old son in a vehicle for a doctor's appointment when someone in a passing Nissan Sentra fired shots at them. Court documents say Freeman and her boyfriend drove off and were heading down Broadway when the Nissan passed them with two people hanging out of the passenger side.