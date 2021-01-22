Teen charged in shooting death of St. Louis woman

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Friday with details from court documents.
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the November shooting death of a St. Louis woman.
St. Louis police announced the arrest Friday of Eric Williams and said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged him with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and five other felonies. Williams, of the 4000 block of Oregon Avenue, is being held without bail.
The victim was 20-year-old Joyce Freeman. She lived in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
On the morning of Nov. 23, police found Freeman in a vehicle on South Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital.
Charges say Freeman was with her boyfriend when she was putting her four-day-old son in a vehicle for a doctor's appointment when someone in a passing Nissan Sentra fired shots at them. Court documents say Freeman and her boyfriend drove off and were heading down Broadway when the Nissan passed them with two people hanging out of the passenger side.
After a witness identified Williams as one of the shooters, police said a search warrant for Williams' Instagram account that revealed his efforts to trade a Nissan Sentra, charges say. Williams "has been linked to the theft of a Nissan Sentra which occurred in Jefferson County prior to the murder," court documents say.
Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis police, said although Freeman was found on South Broadway, the shooting actually happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Authorities have not indicated a motive in the shooting.
Online court records don't indicate an attorney for Williams. It was not immediately clear why the 17-year-old is being prosecuted in state court. A new Missouri law took effect in January raising the age for being charged as an adult in criminal cases from 17 to 18.
A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner did not immediately have an explanation Friday.
