Teen charged in St. Louis County jailbreak called guards to brag of escape, charges say

CLAYTON — One of two teens charged with jumping 30 feet out of a window to escape the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center in May called guards days later to brag he was behind yet another jailbreak, according to court records filed Friday.

Azavian Royal, 17, of Florissant, and Makhi Reed, 18, of Madison County, have each been charged as adults with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage. Royal was certified as an adult and charged Friday. Reed was charged as an adult Sept. 28.

Both were 17 when, on May 29, charges allege they shattered a window at the St. Louis County juvenile jail, jumped out of the building and fled.

Royal was also charged Friday in an armed robbery about a week after the alleged jailbreak at a Family Dollar at 1605 Humes Lane in Florissant.

In that robbery, Royal and another teen entered the store in black masks, police say in court documents. When the clerk asked why they wore the masks on a hot day, Royal replied: "C'mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is," the documents say.

Charges allege Royal held the clerk at gunpoint as she handed over $167.

Later the same day of the robbery, charges say Royal called the St. Louis County juvenile jail to brag about his escape and claim he helped a friend and two other teens break out the day before from St. Louis juvenile detention at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center.

In that escape, three 17-year-old inmates lured an employee of the center to a restroom where they attacked him, stole his keys, broke a window and escaped, St. Louis police said at the time.

A search warrant for Royal's phone connected him both to the boasting call and to the Family Dollar at the time of the robbery, charging documents say.

Both Royal and Reed were arrested June 7, the day after the robbery, and returned to custody.

Royal's mother, Michelle Royal, 39, of Florissant, was charged in October with helping her son after the escape while she was working as a guard at the St. Louis County Jail.

Charging documents allege the day of the jailbreak she was in the same location as her son, gave him a cellphone and sent money through an app to someone with the escaped teens. She faces two counts of hindering the prosecution of a felony.

Another member of the family, Aaqil Z. Royal, of Florissant, was also charged in July with helping the escaped teens. He was recorded on video giving them a ride and supplying them with guns, charging documents allege. He also faces two counts of hindering the prosecution of a felony.

A Clayton police detective argued in court documents that Reed and Azavian Royal were a flight risk because they "escaped from juvenile custody by jumping 30 feet out of a window."

Both remain in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center.