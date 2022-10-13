Teen charged with fatally shooting man while driving a motorcycle in south St. Louis

EMS personnel check on a man who was found in a crashed SUV at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street in the Mount Pleasant area of St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
A medic and police look over the scene where a man who was found in a crashed SUV with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street in the Mount Pleasant area of St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigate the scene where a man who was found in a crashed SUV with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street in the Mount Pleasant area of St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a St. Louis County teen with fatally shooting a man while driving a motorcycle along a busy street in south St. Louis.
Michael Henderson, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Joseph Raymond Shaw, 42, around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 26 near Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway.
Charges say surveillance video showed Henderson riding a motorcycle and Shaw driving a white Jeep SUV side-by-side on Broadway that afternoon. Henderson pulled ahead, then extended his left arm behind him and shot at Shaw, hitting him in the forehead and killing him instantly.
Henderson lost control of his motorcycle and ran from the scene while Shaw's Jeep spun off the road.
Police tracked the owner of the motorcycle and eventually found Henderson's name and phone number. Cell phone data showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting, police said in charging documents.
Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.
Two former Moscow Mills police officers who blew the whistle on an alleged traffic ticket quota scheme say the chief and city retaliated against them.
1 of 4
EMS personnel check on a man who was found in a crashed SUV at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street in the Mount Pleasant area of St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A medic and police look over the scene where a man who was found in a crashed SUV with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street in the Mount Pleasant area of St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigate the scene where a man who was found in a crashed SUV with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street in the Mount Pleasant area of St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.