Teen charged with fatally shooting man while driving a motorcycle in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a St. Louis County teen with fatally shooting a man while driving a motorcycle along a busy street in south St. Louis.

Michael Henderson, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Joseph Raymond Shaw, 42, around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 26 near Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway.

Charges say surveillance video showed Henderson riding a motorcycle and Shaw driving a white Jeep SUV side-by-side on Broadway that afternoon. Henderson pulled ahead, then extended his left arm behind him and shot at Shaw, hitting him in the forehead and killing him instantly.

Henderson lost control of his motorcycle and ran from the scene while Shaw's Jeep spun off the road.

Police tracked the owner of the motorcycle and eventually found Henderson's name and phone number. Cell phone data showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting, police said in charging documents.

Henderson is being held at the St. Louis jail without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents.