 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen charged with fatally shooting man while driving a motorcycle in south St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a St. Louis County teen with fatally shooting a man while driving a motorcycle along a busy street in south St. Louis. 

Michael Henderson, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Joseph Raymond Shaw, 42, around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 26 near Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway. 

Charges say surveillance video showed Henderson riding a motorcycle and Shaw driving a white Jeep SUV side-by-side on Broadway that afternoon. Henderson pulled ahead, then extended his left arm behind him and shot at Shaw, hitting him in the forehead and killing him instantly. 

Michael Henderson

Michael Henderson (Credit: City of St. Louis)

Henderson lost control of his motorcycle and ran from the scene while Shaw's Jeep spun off the road. 

Police tracked the owner of the motorcycle and eventually found Henderson's name and phone number. Cell phone data showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting, police said in charging documents. 

People are also reading…

Henderson is being held at the St. Louis jail without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News