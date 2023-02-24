UPDATED at 2:45 p.m. Friday with charges

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with killing a younger boy in a shooting last year in south St. Louis.

The suspect was held Friday at the St. Louis County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, a county courts spokesman said.

The boy who died was 14-year-old Maryon Jackson.

Maryon was fatally shot in the head April 12, 2022, in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue in south St. Louis.

Maryon lived on Duke Drive in north St. Louis County.

When the shooting happened 10 months ago, police listed a 16-year-old boy as a second victim of the shooting on Missouri Avenue. He was shot in the abdomen and critically wounded, then driven to a hospital before police arrived.

On Friday, St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell told the Post-Dispatch that the suspect held in juvenile court is the same 16-year-old boy who was injured that day.

Police never revealed a possible motive for the shooting.

Maryon lived in the 10000 block of Duke Drive, in an area of unincorporated St. Louis County known as the Castle Point neighborhood. Maryon's family could not be reached for comment about the arrest.

The suspect's name was not released because his case currently is being handled by juvenile court.