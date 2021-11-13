 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen charged with killing 15-year-old boy in St. Louis in July
0 comments
alert

Teen charged with killing 15-year-old boy in St. Louis in July

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with murdering a 15-year-old boy in St. Louis in July.

Police and prosecutors say Stanico Jordan was certified as an adult on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 11 killing of Kyle Falker at the Preservation Square apartments in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Charges said officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of North 14th Street and found Kyle unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back and arm. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses identified Stanico as the killer and that surveillance video recorded the shooting and showed a Chevrolet Malibu pull up to Falker.

"Without provocation, (Jordan) produces a firearm and fires multiple shots at Falker," said Detective Donald Thurmond in a probable cause statement. "The defendant then reenters the Malibu at which time the vehicle flees the scene."

Dashaun Ewing, 19, was charged with murder in August in connection with Falker's death.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Discussions on Kyle Rittenhouse, Mike Parson and Eric Schmitt

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News