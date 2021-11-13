Teen charged with killing 15-year-old boy in St. Louis in July

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with murdering a 15-year-old boy in St. Louis in July.

Police and prosecutors say Stanico Jordan was certified as an adult on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 11 killing of Kyle Falker at the Preservation Square apartments in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Charges said officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of North 14th Street and found Kyle unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back and arm. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses identified Stanico as the killer and that surveillance video recorded the shooting and showed a Chevrolet Malibu pull up to Falker.