Teen charged with killing 17-year-old in Larimore Park in Spanish Lake area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A discarded pizza box found at the scene of fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in July led to the arrest of and charges against a St. Louis County teen.

Benitez Murray, 17, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 7 killing of Damon White in Larimore Park in the Spanish Lake area. White was found shot to death about 6:15  p.m. that day in the 11800 block of Larimore Road.

Benitez Murray

Benitez Murray was charged Dec. 13, 2021, in the homicide of 17-year-old Damon White in Spanish Lake.

Police said in court documents that Murray drove a white Nissan Rogue with three others into Larimore Park, parked the vehicle, got out and shot Murray in the neck. Murray then took White's bag that contained a pistol, ran back to the SUV and sped off.

Witnesses later identified Murray in police photos as the shooter, charges said. According to a search warrant, police found a QuikTrip pizza box and a half-eaten slice of pizza on the ground near where the SUV had been parked.

Police later obtained surveillance video from the QuikTrip at 12110 Lusher Road that showed Murray buying the pizza. Police also said DNA found on the pizza box matched Murray.

White was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He lived in the 11800 block of Criterion Avenue in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Murray was certified as an adult to stand trial in St. Louis County Circuit Court, charges said. He was held without bail.

