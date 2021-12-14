Teen charged with killing 17-year-old in Larimore Park in Spanish Lake area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A discarded pizza box found at the scene of fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in July led to the arrest of and charges against a St. Louis County teen.

Benitez Murray, 17, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 7 killing of Damon White in Larimore Park in the Spanish Lake area. White was found shot to death about 6:15 p.m. that day in the 11800 block of Larimore Road.

Police said in court documents that Murray drove a white Nissan Rogue with three others into Larimore Park, parked the vehicle, got out and shot Murray in the neck. Murray then took White's bag that contained a pistol, ran back to the SUV and sped off.

Witnesses later identified Murray in police photos as the shooter, charges said. According to a search warrant, police found a QuikTrip pizza box and a half-eaten slice of pizza on the ground near where the SUV had been parked.