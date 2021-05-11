 Skip to main content
Teen charged with murder after fatal shooting in Alton
EDWARDSVILLE — A teen was charged with murder Tuesday after a fatal shooting earlier this month in Alton.

Chance Singleton, 17, is charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 

The shooting happened May 2 in the 200 block of East Elm Street, according to court records. The victim's name was DeAndre Brewster.

Dasani Stewart, 20, is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the incident.

Brewster's bond is set at $2 million, and Stewart's bond is $500,000.

