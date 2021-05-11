Teen charged with murder after fatal shooting in Alton

EDWARDSVILLE — A teen was charged with murder Tuesday after a fatal shooting earlier this month in Alton.
Chance Singleton, 17, is charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting happened May 2 in the 200 block of East Elm Street, according to court records. The victim's name was DeAndre Brewster.
Dasani Stewart, 20, is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the incident.
Brewster's bond is set at $2 million, and Stewart's bond is $500,000.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.