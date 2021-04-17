Teen charged with murder in killing of Lyft driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old teen with murder in the first-degree Saturday in the shooting death of a Lyft driver and Ghanaian immigrant in St. Louis.

Torian Wilson was also charged with one count of armed criminal action, a felony, in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of Elijah Newman, 45, of St. Peters.

Newman was found dead in a car shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Peggy Court, east of Riverview Boulevard in the Baden neighborhood. He had been shot in the torso.

According to charging documents filed Saturday, Wilson admitted to being at the scene of the shooting after police apprehended him nearby with a gun that matched a bullet casing found next to Newman's body.

Detectives found Wilson by tracing his phone, after linking his email address to a series of recently reported carjackings of Uber drivers in the area, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting found a bullet casing in the driver's seat, St. Louis Police Officer Thomas Walsh wrote in a probable cause statement. A Lyft branded light was on the front dashboard of the vehicle.

