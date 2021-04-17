Teen charged with murder in killing of Lyft driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old teen with murder in the first-degree Saturday in the shooting death of a Lyft driver and Ghanaian immigrant in St. Louis.
Torian Wilson was also charged with one count of armed criminal action, a felony, in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of Elijah Newman, 45, of St. Peters.
Newman was found dead in a car shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Peggy Court, east of Riverview Boulevard in the Baden neighborhood. He had been shot in the torso.
According to charging documents filed Saturday, Wilson admitted to being at the scene of the shooting after police apprehended him nearby with a gun that matched a bullet casing found next to Newman's body.
Detectives found Wilson by tracing his phone, after linking his email address to a series of recently reported carjackings of Uber drivers in the area, police said.
Officers responding to the shooting found a bullet casing in the driver's seat, St. Louis Police Officer Thomas Walsh wrote in a probable cause statement. A Lyft branded light was on the front dashboard of the vehicle.
At the shooting scene, detectives were informed of recent reports of Uber drivers carjacked in the surrounding area, Walsh said.
Detectives searched records of the Uber trips and linked them to Wilson's email address, Walsh said, though the email account was set up under the name of a "Robert Henderson".
Detectives used a search warrant to trace Wilson's cellular phone and located him within a 1,700 meter radius of where Newman had been shot, Walsh said.
Police found Wilson with a handgun in a bag, Walsh said. The gun matched the bullet casing found by Newman's body.
Wilson "admitted being at the scene," Walsh said. The probable cause statement did not include more details.
Newman had recently moved to St. Peters from New Jersey, after immigrating to the U.S. from Ghana, his friend Elizabeth Hylton, of St. Peters, said. A father, Newman was driving for the Lyft ridesharing application to save money in the hopes of bringing this children in Ghana to the U.S, Hylton said.