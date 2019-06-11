ST. LOUIS • A teen charged with the murder of a retired St. Louis police sergeant last October will be tried for murder as an adult.
Justin Mathews, who was 15 when charged but is now 16, faces counts for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted robbery, tampering and resisting arrest. He is accused of participating in an attempted carjacking of retired Sgt. Ralph E. Harper as Harper was parking his car Oct. 29 in Tower Grove. Another 16-year-old is accused of also participating in the carjacking and firing the shot that killed Harper.
Judge Steven Ohmer decided to charge Mathews as an adult, following the recommendation from juvenile officer Marianne Macke-Swier who testified at a May 16 hearing on Mathews' fitness to stay in the juvenile system.
Macke-Swier testified that the juvenile corrections system didn't have a facility with the level of security needed to incarcerate someone accused of such a violent crime and, at 16, Mathews could be released from juvenile detention in as soon as two years.
She also painted a picture of Mathews' life before he was arrested for murder, saying she found he showed signs of "sophistication" and "independence" from his parents. Though his parents were dropping him off at school at Confluence Academy every day, he missed almost half of the school days last year, she said. He had a series of suspensions and failed most classes. Police reports also stated he was a member of the local gang, the Desoto Murder Mob, she said.
Mathews' attorney Eric Selig denied that the 16-year-old was a gang member, and emphasized that Mathews had no prior arrests, volunteered at his step-father's church food bank and has had health problems ever since a concussion he sustained when he was 12 years old while playing football.
But the recommendation came down to the severity of the alleged crime, Macke-Swier testified.
Mathews is accused of driving the shooter to the scene of the carjacking and providing him with a gun, then fleeing police in a stolen car.
Police say the victim, Harper, was parking his car about 7:30 a.m. when he was approached by a different 16-year-old in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue. Harper had his own gun and exchanged shots with that 16-year-old, police said. It wasn’t clear who fired first, but both were hit in the shootout.
The injured teen, who was shot in the arm, got in a dark Honda Pilot SUV that police say Mathews was driving. The SUV went to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and dropped off the suspected robber before again fleeing.
Harper was taken to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had worked for the police department for 33 years before he retired in 2007. His family members attended Mathews' certification hearing in May, and his widow submitted a victim impact statement to the judge. It was not read in open court, and the judge declined to release it to the newspaper.
Officers later spotted the SUV and chased it to the area of Allen and South Jefferson avenues, where it crashed into a building about 10 a.m. Mathews was arrested alongside his brother, 17-year-old Julian Mathews, who police say he picked up some time after dropping off the shooter at the hospital. At 17, Julian Mathews is considered an adult and was charged with second-degree motor vehicle tampering and resisting arrest, misdemeanors connected to running from police before the arrest. Police found him hiding a trash bin near the crash site, police said.
The SUV had been stolen from Olivette a week earlier.
The alleged shooter was charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery in juvenile court. A hearing to determine if he will be tried as an adult took place last week, but a judge has yet to rule on his case.
Mathews will now be transferred from juvenile detention to an adult St. Louis jail. He was denied bail.
At the end of the hearing to determine his fate May 16, his mother Marissa Woods asked a deputy in court if she could hug her son.
He nodded and she wrapped her arms around him before he walked back through the courtroom door.