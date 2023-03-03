EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City teen charged as an adult pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in a June 2022 drive-by shooting.

Russean K. Hollis, 17, was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison after admitting to killing Tashay Mathis, 42, in a drive-by shooting on June 25. Mathis was outside with a large group of people near Sixth Street and Broadway when Hollis, 16 at the time, shot him.

Hollis is considered a juvenile in Illinois, but was tried as an adult in the case.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, according to a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

Illinois State Police, Venice Police and the United States Marshals Service helped investigate the case.