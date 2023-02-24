A 16-year-old boy who was shot and critically wounded in St. Louis last year is now accused of killing a younger boy in the same shooting.

The suspect was held Friday at the St. Louis County Detention Center in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Maryon Jackson.

Maryon was shot in the head and died April 12, 2022, in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue. Maryon lived on Duke Drive in north St. Louis County.

A second person shot that day was a 16-year-old boy. He was shot in the abdomen, critically wounded and driven to a hospital before police arrived.

Now 10 months after the killing, St. Louis police on Friday announced that a 16-year-old boy was being at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police never revealed a possible motive for the shooting.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that the suspect held in juvenile court now is the same 16-year-old boy who was injured. She didn't say who shot the suspect. Police haven't said how soon they considered the injured 16-year-old their murder suspect.

Maryon lived in the 10000 block of Duke Drive, in an area of unincorporated St. Louis County known as the Castle Point neighborhood. Maryon's family could not be reached for comment about the arrest.