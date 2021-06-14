 Skip to main content
Teen dead, another injured in double shooting in Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis
UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Monday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — One teenager was killed and another was injured in a double shooting early Monday north of downtown, police said.

The victims were found about 4:20 a.m. at O'Fallon and Commercial streets, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said the person who died was a male in his late teens. His name has not been released. He was shot in the head and died at the scene.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

No additional information was provided by police.

By Monday morning, St. Louis had 83 homicides so far this year, compared to 83 the same time a year ago.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
