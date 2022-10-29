Teen dead, two injured after car slams into utility pole in the Sappington area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A teenage male is dead and two other passengers were injured after a car the teen was riding in struck a utility pole early Saturday morning on Gravois Road in the Sappington area.

St. Louis County Police said the accident happened at 1:20 a.m. near Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive, which is between Sappington and Eddie and Park roads.

The vehicle, a Lexus sedan, contained six passengers, all teenagers, including the driver. Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Gravois when it left the road and hit the pole.

The teen who died was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a third was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

The driver and two additional passengers were not hurt.

Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210. If you want to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.