Teen dies after hanging out of SUV's sunroof in downtown St. Louis garage

ST. LOUIS — A passenger hurt in a downtown St. Louis parking garage last weekend while hanging out an SUV's sunroof has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was identified as William Jordan, 17, of the 5500 block of Eagle Valley Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. Police said he died Wednesday.

He was among three passengers hurt at the garage at 1000 Spruce Street about 11 p.m. Saturday. They were hanging out of the sunroof and either hit an overhead beam or fell out of the SUV, police said.

The other two left injured were a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man. The man was stable and the girl was critically hurt. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, left the scene, police said.

Police officer Michelle Woodling, a department spokeswoman, said Thursday she does not think anyone has been arrested or charged in the case.

The garage on Spruce Street is near several bars and restaurants outside Busch Stadium.