Teen dies after hanging out of SUV's sunroof in downtown St. Louis garage

ST. LOUIS — A passenger hurt in a downtown St. Louis parking garage last weekend while hanging out an SUV's sunroof has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday.
The victim was identified as William Jordan, 17, of the 5500 block of Eagle Valley Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. Police said he died Wednesday.
He was among three passengers hurt at the garage at 1000 Spruce Street about 11 p.m. Saturday. They were hanging out of the sunroof and either hit an overhead beam or fell out of the SUV, police said.
The other two left injured were a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man. The man was stable and the girl was critically hurt. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, left the scene, police said.
Police officer Michelle Woodling, a department spokeswoman, said Thursday she does not think anyone has been arrested or charged in the case.
The garage on Spruce Street is near several bars and restaurants outside Busch Stadium.
Police initially said a critically injured man, who turned out to be Jordan, was 23 years old. The incorrect age was based on information provided by other passengers in the SUV, Woodling said. Although the teen's home address is in the Jennings School District, a district official said he was not enrolled there. His family could not be reached.
Jordan is the second 17-year-old to die in a vehicle in the last 2½ weeks downtown. On Aug. 17, 17-year-old Sierra Rubymae Ward-Micke of De Soto was killed on Washington Avenue as she was riding in the bed of a pickup about 2:30 a.m. with friends. A speeding driver collided with the pickup at Washington and 10th Street, and Sierra was thrown out, police said.
Downtown has seen a wave of violence and reckless driving this summer, prompting city leaders to block off streets, narrow lanes, close the Eads Bridge and boost police patrols in the area.
