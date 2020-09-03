Teen dies after hanging out of SUV's sunroof in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A passenger hurt in a downtown St. Louis parking garage last weekend while hanging out a vehicle's sunroof has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday.
The victim is identified as William Jordan, 17, of the 5500 block of Eagle Valley Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. Police said he died Wednesday.
He was among three passengers hurt at the garage at 1000 Spruce Street about 11 p.m. Saturday. They were in an SUV, apparently, hanging out the sunroof, and were either hit the garage's beams or fell out of the vehicle, police said.
The other two injured are a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man. The man was stable, the girl was critically hurt. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, left the scene, police said.
St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said she does not think anyone has been arrested or charged in the case. She said she can't provide any additional details on how the passengers were hurt.
Initially police said a critically injured man -- who turned out to be Jordan -- was 23 years old. Woodling said the wrong age was based on information provided by other passengers in the vehicle. Even though his home address is in the Jennings School District, a district official said he was not enrolled there. Jordan's family could not be reached.
He is the second 17-year-old to die in a vehicle in the last 2½ weeks downtown. On Aug. 17, 17-year-old Sierra Rubymae Ward-Micke of De Soto, was killed on Washington Avenue as she was riding in the bed of a pickup about 2:30 a.m. with friends. A speeding driver collided with the pickup at Washington and 10th Street, and Ward was thrown out and killed, police said.
The garage on Spruce Street is near several bars and restaurants outside of Busch Stadium. Downtown has seen a wave of violence and reckless driving this summer, prompting city leaders to narrow lanes, close the Eads Bridge and boost police patrols in the area.
