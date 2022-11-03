Teen dies after hit and run in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— Police say a driver fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left a teen boy dead and their own passenger injured Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis County Police reported the crash happened around 4 p.m. on the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road.

The teenager was driving north on Halls Ferry Road in a Kia Forte when he turned into oncoming traffic. He was then hit by the driver of a Hyundai Genesis.

The teen boy was taken to a hospital where he died. The driver of the Hyundai Genesis left the scene of the crash, and their passenger was taken to the hospital. However police say that passenger's injuries are not life threatening.

Police have not released any additional information. They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers for a potential reward at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.