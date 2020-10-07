 Skip to main content
Teen dies at hospital after north St. Louis County shooting, police seeking two people of interest
Teen dies at hospital after north St. Louis County shooting, police seeking two people of interest

Teen dies at hospital after north St. Louis County shooting

Police are searching for these two people, who were seen fleeing the scene of a shooting that left one man critically injured on Oct. 5, 2020. Images courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 19-year-old man died late Tuesday after he was shot Monday evening in Spanish Lake, police said.

Police identified the victim as Jerald Blackman Jr., 19, of the 11000 block of Linnell Drive in St. Louis County.

Police at about 6 p.m. Monday found Blackman inside a car that smashed into a fire hydrant in the 12000 block of Larimore Road. Blackman had been shot at least once, and he was later listed in critical condition at a hospital. 

Police are looking for two people seen leaving the scene of the shooting, headed west toward Mendoza Avenue. Their role in the shooting has not yet been determined, police said.

